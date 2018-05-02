PHOTO: Real Madrid 2018/19 Home Kit Leaks Online Ahead of Official Unveiling

By 90Min
May 02, 2018

Real Madrid's home kit for the upcoming 2018/19 campaign appears to have been leaked online ahead of its official release.

The famous all-white ensemble has been given a little facelift ahead of next term, according to the images leaked on social media via new kit guru's Footy Headlines, with black trim lines set to make a first appearance on Real's home kit for the first time in three seasons.

The lines around the shirt and shorts had been blue and grey in tone since the 2014/15 campaign, but a return of a more traditional jet black hue will replace them this time around.

Three black hoops are expected to encircle the diameter of the socks, while the initials of Los Blancos will adorn the front of the footwear in something of a departure for the club.

Kit manufacturer adidas has chosen to go back to basics with the design for next year's edition, but the club's traditional crest and shirt sponsor of late - Fly Emirates - will take pride of place on the jersey as expected.

A tonal overlap collar and black stripes help to give the shirt a distinctive and updated look, with the jersey itself making up of adidas' patented Climachill technology that is set to be debuted at this summer's World Cup in Russia by a host of international teams.

The new strip is set to be unveiled sometime later in May. It is also thought that both the away strip and third kit choice will be officially revealed sometime later in the summer ahead of the new campaign getting underway too.

