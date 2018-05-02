Real Betis President Speaks on Barcelona Interest in Star Man & Possible Return for Real Madrid Flop

Real Betis have insisted that Barcelona have not made contact with them over star man Fabian Ruiz, according to reports in Spain.

President Angel Haro was quoted in Mundo Deportivo as he opened up about the possibility of selling the central midfielder to their La Liga rivals, and revealed that there were no plans in place to let Ruiz leave for Camp Nou.

Ruiz has bagged three goals and six assists from 32 appearances in all competitions for Betis this term, with the 22-year-old enjoying a breakthrough campaign for Balompie during the current campaign.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

That form is believed to have alerted the newly crowned Spanish top flight champions to his potential availability, but Haro claimed that their best player would be going nowhere.

He said: "There has been nothing from Barcelona with regards to Fabian recently, no. We want the player to be focused and we want him to continue in Betis because he is growing with Betis."

Barca boss Ernesto Valverde requires a replacement for the legendary Andres Iniesta, who is set to leave Catalonia after two decades of first-team service for the only club he has played for.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

La Blaugrana would certainly have the funds to land Ruiz if they wished, but it is unclear if they think he can make the step up as of yet.

Meanwhile, Haro has also commented on reports linking Betis with a sensational swoop for Real Madrid misfit Dani Ceballos.

The midfielder joined Los Blancos over Barca last summer in a £16.5m deal but has only featured 21 times - scoring twice - for Zinedine Zidane's team in his first season at Santiago Bernabeu.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in: Real Madrid Congratulate Fierce Rivals Barcelona on Domestic Double Despite Guard of Honour Stance)



Only eight of those have come from the start and rumours have suggested he could just depart Real after 12 months. Haro, however, revealed that it wasn't in Betis' monetary interests to bring Ceballos back to Estadio Benito Villamarin in the close season.

He said: "We haven't spoken recently. In December there was a theme but first you have to finish the season. Today is not an option.

"I would not like to bring in pure and hard players. We have to go for players who want to stay at the club and see if they wish to remain here and not join other teams."