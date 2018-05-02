'Shocking Attitude!': West Ham Fans Rip Into Hammers Midfielder After Comments on Man City Defeat

By 90Min
May 02, 2018

West Ham skipper Mark Noble has landed himself in some hot water with fans following his comments regarding the club's loss to Manchester City at the weekend. The midfielder, who has always been seen as the hallmark of a West Ham player, has had his 'shocking attitude' ripped apart by Hammers fans.

Noble came out after the game admitting that West Ham simply didn't have the quality to keep up with Pep Guardiola's side, claiming that the league champions are simply too good.

(You may also be interested in: 8 Remaining Premier League Games That Could Still Define the 2017/18 Season)


“We’ve sat in the dressing room and said there was nothing we could do about that result," Noble began, as quoted by the Evening Standard.

"We didn’t want it to be 4-1, but they are that good and they’ve done it to a lot better teams than us this season.”

Seeing this quote, Hammers fans proceeded to slam their captain for his comments, claiming that his attitude - and the rest of the team's - was awful during the encounter with Manchester City.

Though West Ham sit 15th in the league, their seemingly comfortable could quickly prove troublesome over the closing weeks of the season. Only three points clear of the relegation zone, while unlikely, David Moyes' side could see themselves involved in a last minute relegation scrap.

The London outfit don't have the easiest of fixtures coming up either. After travelling to Leicester this weekend, the club have to host City's rivals Manchester United before finishing their season at Goodison Park against Everton.

A potentially nervy few weeks are in store at London Stadium.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)