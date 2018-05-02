'Shocking Attitude!': West Ham Fans Rip Into Hammers Midfielder After Comments on Man City Defeat

West Ham skipper Mark Noble has landed himself in some hot water with fans following his comments regarding the club's loss to Manchester City at the weekend. The midfielder, who has always been seen as the hallmark of a West Ham player, has had his 'shocking attitude' ripped apart by Hammers fans.

Noble came out after the game admitting that West Ham simply didn't have the quality to keep up with Pep Guardiola's side, claiming that the league champions are simply too good.

“We’ve sat in the dressing room and said there was nothing we could do about that result," Noble began, as quoted by the Evening Standard.

"We didn’t want it to be 4-1, but they are that good and they’ve done it to a lot better teams than us this season.”



Seeing this quote, Hammers fans proceeded to slam their captain for his comments, claiming that his attitude - and the rest of the team's - was awful during the encounter with Manchester City.

Shocking attitude from Noble. Maybe if the team wasn't jogging round in awe of City for 90mins it would have been different. Defeated before we even kicked a ball. What happened to the underdog spirit and fight West Ham always had? https://t.co/lXsw1cJnCD — West Hαm Sociαl (@WestHamSocial) April 30, 2018

Pathetic. We've never been great but we somehow always used to turn up and get fired up against the top teams and blag a few memorable results along the way. Now we're hoping to lose by less than 4-1. — Exeter Hammer (@exeterhammers) April 30, 2018

Exactly, that was the beauty of West Ham - you just never knew. Never guaranteed a win but you got the fight. That yesterday was the epitome of the last two seasons. — West Hαm Sociαl (@WestHamSocial) April 30, 2018

To many times this season we are beaten before we even start. Playing teams reputation rather than the one on the pitch that day. Que "Leicester was champs two years ago....."😫 — Dan the West Ham man (@musicdanwhuman) April 30, 2018

We left our fighting spirit along with our identity back at the Boleyn I am afraid — Dan_Cur1_WHU (@Cur1Dan) April 30, 2018

City were not at full strength- no silva, aguero,Kompany and when we had a go they looked fragile. Moyes way too negative even at home to stoke! — Chris Cheeseman (@ChrisCheeseman2) April 30, 2018

That’s not what you want to read from your captain. Inexcusable to say that. I’m genuinely shocked to read that. Sounds like they gave up before they even kicked a ball. — Steve (@GAMERST3V3) April 30, 2018

There were quite a few of our players just simply not bothered to chase the ball. A disgrace to wear the shirt. I have only been to the OS ONCE since we moved there - I wonder why? And I used to make the 300 mile round trip from my home to Upton Park on a regular basis. — Fabes! (@FabienTempest) April 30, 2018

Bad quote that 🙈 our performance is representative of the the Premier League in 2018, if they don’t think they can win they don’t try, damage limitation or a point at best, Big 4 clubs would see us away as a tough game, guaranteed 3 points now #COYI — Dan Heath (@danheath2011) May 1, 2018

MAY 2016 WHU RIP



Says it all — hammerhead (@larryberyl) May 1, 2018

Though West Ham sit 15th in the league, their seemingly comfortable could quickly prove troublesome over the closing weeks of the season. Only three points clear of the relegation zone, while unlikely, David Moyes' side could see themselves involved in a last minute relegation scrap.

The London outfit don't have the easiest of fixtures coming up either. After travelling to Leicester this weekend, the club have to host City's rivals Manchester United before finishing their season at Goodison Park against Everton.

A potentially nervy few weeks are in store at London Stadium.