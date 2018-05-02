Spartak Moscow Star Wanted by Top Premier League Clubs

Chelsea, Everton and Tottenham are set to battle it out in the summer transfer window for the signature of Spartak Moscow star Fernando. The Brazilian looks to be ready for a new chapter in his football career and is eyeing a move to one of Europe's bigger clubs.

According to the Sun Fernando's performances at Spartak has attracted the attention of some of England and Europe's biggest teams, with Sevilla and Atletico Madrid also interested in notching up the 26-year-old. Fernando moved to Moscow in 2016 from Sampdoria for a fee of around £10m.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

He has since then made 53 appearances for Spartak and the club has valued him at about £22m if he was to be sold in the near future. Fernando, who is under contract at the Russian club until 2021, was close to joining Sevilla at the beginning of the year, when it looked as if midfielder Steven Nzonzi was on his way out.

But a change in manager at Sevilla saw Nzonzi stay at the club and blocking a move for Fernando in the process.

Fernando might add much needed value to some Premier League clubs who are trying to bolster their midfield options. Defending champions Chelsea could see Fernando as a possible replacement for Danny Drinkwater who has had a somewhat quiet and frustrating first year at the Blues.

Sam Allardyce might also feel Fernando could be a good fit for Everton. Allardyce has had a rough time as manager since joining the Toffees and an addition to his team and midfield could help take Everton forward.