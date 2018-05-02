Spartak Moscow Star Wanted by Top Premier League Clubs

By 90Min
May 02, 2018

Chelsea, Everton and Tottenham are set to battle it out in the summer transfer window for the signature of Spartak Moscow star Fernando. The Brazilian looks to be ready for a new chapter in his football career and is eyeing a move to one of Europe's bigger clubs.

 

According to the Sun Fernando's performances at Spartak has attracted the attention of some of England and Europe's biggest teams, with Sevilla and Atletico Madrid also interested in notching up the 26-year-old. Fernando moved to Moscow in 2016 from Sampdoria for a fee of around £10m.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

He has since then made 53 appearances for Spartak and the club has valued him at about £22m if he was to be sold in the near future. Fernando, who is under contract at the Russian club until 2021, was close to joining Sevilla at the beginning of the year, when it looked as if midfielder Steven Nzonzi was on his way out.

 

But a change in manager at Sevilla saw Nzonzi stay at the club and blocking a move for Fernando in the process.

 

Fernando might add much needed value to some Premier League clubs who are trying to bolster their midfield options. Defending champions Chelsea could see Fernando as a possible replacement for Danny Drinkwater who has had a somewhat quiet and frustrating first year at the Blues.

 

Sam Allardyce might also feel Fernando could be a good fit for Everton. Allardyce has had a rough time as manager since joining the Toffees and an addition to his team and midfield could help take Everton forward.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)