What Goal Hero James Rodriguez Did To Anger So Many Bayern Munich Fans

James Rodriguez had a mixed night on his return to the Santiago Bernabeu in Bayern's 4-3 aggregate defeat to Real Madrid in the semifinals of the Champions League.

The Colombian is currently on a two year loan deal at Bayern from Madrid and was in a unique situation playing against for his team against his parent club.

James silenced Los Blancos when he scored Bayern's equalizer, either side of Karim Benzema goals to created a nervy final 25 minutes at the Bernabeu with the tie evenly poised. Rodriguez kept his word and chose not to celebrates his goal in respect to Real.

Bayern would fail to score in the final third of the match and saw their hopes of ending their recent Champions League semifinal hoodoo once again dashed by Spanish opposition.

Despite scoring, James angered many Bayern Munich supporters as well as the neutral football fan. With only seven minutes to go and Bayern desperately needing a goal, Real's Marco Asensio went down injured with cramp and Bayern had a great opportunity to counter, but when James received the ball he gave in to the pressure of the Madrid fans and opted to kick the ball out of play so that the Spaniard could get treatment.

Shame on James for kicking the ball out when Asensio was down.Let his team mates down...i'd have battered him in the changing rooms😳😳😳 — frank phurt (@PhurtFrank) May 1, 2018

James Rodriguez kicking the ball out was the biggest crime in football. Your current team need a goal and he kicks it out in the 83 minute #RealMadridBayern — Carl Sullivan (@Sully_Bhoy) May 1, 2018

WTF would James Rodriguez kicks out a ball when a player is diving and they are a goal down 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 he just secured his real madrid return — MAX✌☝✌ (@HackClapbackers) May 1, 2018

It was clear to see what James's Bayern teammates thought about his decision, visibly throwing their hand in the air in disbelief and anger. James would then be substituted moments later. Bayern's fans where understandably angered as well by Rodriguez's choice.

Even Steven Gerrard had his say after the game questioning whether James should have been allowed to play against his parent club.

There is no suggestion that this was a premeditated move by Rodriguez, but his choice to kick the ball out of play angered Bayern fans while delighting his Parent club and their supporters.