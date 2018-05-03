Alberto Moreno Reveals Mohamed Salah Training Strategy Ahead of Champions League Final

By 90Min
May 03, 2018

Liverpool defender Alberto Moreno has revealed to the Spanish press that teammate and Premier League top scorer Mohamed Salah does not train anywhere near full tilt because he is 'afraid of being injured.' 

The Egyptian international has had an incredible season, having scored 43 goals in 49 Liverpool appearances so far. 31 of them have come in the league, meaning that the 25-year-old is four goals ahead of Tottenham's Harry Kane in second. 

Liverpool reached the Champions League final in Kiev by beating Roma with a 7-6 aggregate score, and Moreno has said that he will be cautious with Salah in the run-up to the final on May 26th. 

"I will approach Salah in the next few days as little as possible lest I injure him and give me the quarrel," the left back joked with Spanish radio station Cope's Partidazo program. 

Although In another interview, with El Transistor, Moreno added that Salah only "trains 20% because he is afraid of being injured."


The defender was full of praise for his teammate both on and off of the field, adding: "he is a very good guy and a very humble player who does not boast of anything."

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

He also praised Salah's ambition, telling Cope;

"The truth is that he is an amazing guy, super good people ... In the field it's amazing, he's doing an impeccable year, and he's an ambitious person, who always wants more." 


Salah was chosen by fellow Premier League players as the PFA Player of the year last month, and now has two league games remaining to secure the golden boot. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)