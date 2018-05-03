Alberto Moreno Reveals Mohamed Salah Training Strategy Ahead of Champions League Final

Liverpool defender Alberto Moreno has revealed to the Spanish press that teammate and Premier League top scorer Mohamed Salah does not train anywhere near full tilt because he is 'afraid of being injured.'

The Egyptian international has had an incredible season, having scored 43 goals in 49 Liverpool appearances so far. 31 of them have come in the league, meaning that the 25-year-old is four goals ahead of Tottenham's Harry Kane in second.

Just in, @MoSalah has been named the FWA Footballer of the Year. 👌👏pic.twitter.com/SAMNOH236v — 90min (@90min_Football) May 1, 2018

Liverpool reached the Champions League final in Kiev by beating Roma with a 7-6 aggregate score, and Moreno has said that he will be cautious with Salah in the run-up to the final on May 26th.

"I will approach Salah in the next few days as little as possible lest I injure him and give me the quarrel," the left back joked with Spanish radio station Cope's Partidazo program.

29 - Mo Salah (10), Roberto Firmino (10) and Sadio Mane (9) are now the highest scoring trio for a club in a single #UCL campaign, overtaking Ronaldo, Bale and Benzema at Real Madrid in 2013-14 (28). Ménage. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 2, 2018

Although In another interview, with El Transistor, Moreno added that Salah only "trains 20% because he is afraid of being injured."





The defender was full of praise for his teammate both on and off of the field, adding: "he is a very good guy and a very humble player who does not boast of anything."

He also praised Salah's ambition, telling Cope;

"The truth is that he is an amazing guy, super good people ... In the field it's amazing, he's doing an impeccable year, and he's an ambitious person, who always wants more."





Salah was chosen by fellow Premier League players as the PFA Player of the year last month, and now has two league games remaining to secure the golden boot.