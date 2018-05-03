Atletico Madrid hosts Arsenal on Thursday in the second leg of the Europa League semifinals.

In the first leg, Alexandre Lacazette put Arsenal up 1-0 in the 61st minute before Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann leveled the score with a crucial away goal.

To advance to the semifinal, Arsenal defeated CSKA Moscow 6-3 over two legs behind a spectacular performance from midfielder Aaron Ramsey (three goals). Two weeks ago, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger announced he is leaving the club at the end of the season after almost 22 years as the club's boss. Although his club is not in title or top-four contention for Wenger's final season, his players will surely look to send him off on a good note by capturing his first European title—and one that would seal a place in next season's Champions League.

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, defeated Sporting CP 2-1 on aggregate behind goals from Koke and Griezmann and is eyeing a return to the final stage after finishing as a runner-up in the Champions League in 2014 and 2016.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

