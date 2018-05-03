How to Watch Atletico Madrid vs. Arsenal: Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs. Arsenal in the second leg of the Europa League semifinals on Thursday, May 3.

By Nihal Kolur
May 03, 2018

Atletico Madrid hosts Arsenal on Thursday in the second leg of the Europa League semifinals.

In the first leg, Alexandre Lacazette put Arsenal up 1-0 in the 61st minute before Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann leveled the score with a crucial away goal.

To advance to the semifinal, Arsenal defeated CSKA Moscow 6-3 over two legs behind a spectacular performance from midfielder Aaron Ramsey (three goals). Two weeks ago, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger announced he is leaving the club at the end of the season after almost 22 years as the club's boss. Although his club is not in title or top-four contention for Wenger's final season, his players will surely look to send him off on a good note by capturing his first European title—and one that would seal a place in next season's Champions League. 

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, defeated Sporting CP 2-1 on aggregate behind goals from Koke and Griezmann and is eyeing a return to the final stage after finishing as a runner-up in the Champions League in 2014 and 2016.

Here's how to watch the match: 

Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)