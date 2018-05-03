Hertha Berlin Beat Off Reported Liverpool & European Interest to Land Man City Youngster

By 90Min
May 03, 2018

Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin have won the race to sign Manchester City youngster Javairo Dilrosun, beating off reported interest from Liverpool, Benfica, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and Valencia, as well as Swansea and Newcastle.

The 19-year-old Dutch winger had joined City's youth ranks in the summer of 2014. He was promoted to the club's Under-23 squad two years later, but with no first team opportunities on the horizon and his contract up next month, the time has come for Dilrosun to move on.

Hertha have confirmed that Dilrosun has signed a 'long term' contract in the German capital.

"We have been watching him for a long time and followed his development closely. He has enjoyed a terrific tactical and technical education at Ajax and Man City and is a quick and excellent match player," Hertha sporting director Michael Preetz said.

"We are delighted to have got his signature over a number of notable clubs and that he has chosen to come and prove himself at Hertha.

"He has decided to take the next step in his career here, despite other offers. He will give us something that has been missing from our squad up until now."

