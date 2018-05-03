Liverpool Ace Wijnaldum Reveals Why He Celebrated With Fitness Coach After Goal Against Roma

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has revealed why he chose to celebrate with club fitness coach Andreas Kornmayer after scoring in his side's 4-2 Champions League semi-final loss against Roma - which saw the Reds progress with a 7-6 aggregate win.

Speaking after the match, via the Liverpool Echo, the Dutch international claimed: "We already had an agreement a few games ago that I would run to him (Kornmayer) if I scored.

"He said it a few times but then he forgot. Then today he said I would score so I had to. It's great (to finally score away), but people make it bigger than it is. There are players who never score.”

Discussing being singled out for praise alongside Jordan Henderson and James Milner as part of the Reds' three-man midfield, Wignaldum joked: "That’s because we had to do the most work! But no, the defenders worked hard too. We conceded four goals, but one was a penalty, one was where we wanted to clear, one was a shot from long range. They did a good job also."





"Of course it’s a really nice feeling to reach the final. We have fought for this all season. Ever since the group stage, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and now we are happy to reach the final. They (the fans) deserve it. I hope we can take a lot of them to Ukraine to support us.

"The Champions League is the biggest competition you can play at club level so if you can go in your first season to the final it’s a great feeling."





Meanwhile, Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah has refuted claims that the Champions League final will be the battle of 'Salah vs Ronaldo'.





The Egyptian sensation is hotly tipped to be Cristiano Ronaldo's fierce rival for the Balon D'or this year, but Salah maintains that the game will be between two top footballing sides, with the individual battle insignificant in comparison.

