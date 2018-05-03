Liverpool Smash Champions League Scoring Records Following Aggregate Victory Over Roma

By 90Min
May 03, 2018

After netting two vital goals in the second leg against Roma, Liverpool have etched their name in the record books after earning themselves the title of the Champions League's highest scoring team in the competition's history. 

A prolific campaign in Europe this season has seen the Reds charge into the Champions League final in emphatic fashion by notching 46 goals in 14 games - including six in the play-offs. That is one more than Barcelona managed in the 1999/00 season and five more than Real Madrid in 2013/14.

Liverpool's fearsome attack needed just one goal to equal the all-time scoring record in the competition, prior to their semi-final second leg on Wednesday evening. 

Roma had yet to concede a goal at the Stadio Olimpico in their Champions League campaign, however Sadio Mane's opener not only altered that feat but also drew the Reds level with Barcelona's record, where soon after Georginio Wijnaldum clinched the title with his first away goal for the club.


If qualifying games were excluded, Liverpool would be up to 40 goals and see themselves as the third team to have accomplish that feat, behind only La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona. 


Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino have lit up the competition for Liverpool with 10 goals a piece, but Mane's goal in the 4-2 defeat, which secured Liverpool's passage to the European Cup final 7-6 on aggregate, also saw the Reds' attacking trio surpass another record which was set by their fellow finalist.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale netted 28 goals in Madrid's title winning season in 2013/14, whilst the Reds' trio have notched 29 goals throughout the tournament to date - with the three from Merseyside making up the top four scorers this term alongside Ronaldo. 


In addition to their other scoring records on the night, Roberto Firmino, who now has 10 goals and seven assists in this season's competition, is the first player this decade to register at least seven goals and seven assists in a Champions League campaign.

