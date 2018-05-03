Newcastle Striker's Season Over After FA Hand Out 3-Game Violent Conduct Ban

By 90Min
May 03, 2018

Newcastle United striker Islam Slimani may well have played his last game for the club after the FA charged him with violent conduct for his kick out at West Brom's Craig Dawson during the 0-1 defeat last weekend.

It had been feared by the Magpies that the Algerian would be in hot water for his actions, and the governing body have now acted as many had expected.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

It means that Slimani will miss the next three games for Newcastle, which will finish the season, meaning he is unlikely to play for the club again.

The star is on loan from Leicester, and is due back at the King Power at the end of the campaign, and it would certainly be a surprise if Newcastle wanted to sign him up permanently given how little he has featured since January.

The former Sporting CP striker was actually injured upon arrival in January, and didn't make his debut until March 31 against Huddersfield.

He has only featured in four Premier League games for his adoptive side, and will play no further part following his charge.

According to the club, the player accepted it but did argue that the suspension was excessive - a notion the Independent Regulatory Commission rejected.

