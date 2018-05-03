PHOTOS: Real Madrid Legend Raul Trains With Spurs As He Begins Coaching Qualifications

The former Real Madrid, Schalke 04 and Spain legend Raul Gonzalez trained with Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday afternoon, as he continues to work toward gaining his professional coaching qualifications.

Raul trained alongside the likes of Kane, Dele Ali and Christian Eriksen at Tottenham's training ground in Enfield. The ex-Real Madrid superstar is aiming to complete his UEFA B and A Licenses with the Spanish FA, as reported by the Daily Mail.

We welcomed legendary Spanish striker @RaulGonzalez to Hotspur Way today, who took in training as part of his professional coaching badges. pic.twitter.com/YUYKf33bXG — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 3, 2018

In a glittering career, which spanned over three decades Raul, won La Liga on six occasions and the Champions League on three, scoring 383 goals along the way.

Spurs and their players, alike, were quick to make the most of being in the presence of a true legend of European football, taking to twitter to post comments and pictures with the great man.

Raul is taking part in a special six-week coaching course, which aims to fast track ex-professional players into coaching positions within academies. The course curriculum incorporates topics such as: club management, nutrition and psychology. As well as field-trips to see how top clubs and coaches operate - like the one at Spurs' training session on Thursday.

Raul is among 16 other ex-pros who are on the course, including former Spanish international stars Xavi, Victor Valdez, Xabi Alonso and Marco Senna, to name a few. Once completed, the candidates will be able to take charge of youth teams and after a probation period of a year, obtain a Pro License which will grant them the opportunity to work at first-team level.

