Tottenham Star Dele Alli Reveals the Quality He Admires the Most About Manager Mauricio Pochettino

Dele Alli reckons Mauricio Pochettino's honesty is something that helps to create positive vibes amongst the Tottenham players, and is one of the qualities he admires most about him.



The midfielder appears to have a great relationship with the Argentine tactician, and was speaking to BT Sport about his mentor.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

The 22-year-old, who has 14 goals and 14 assists in all competitions so far this season, said as quoted by the Evening Standard : "From the outside everyone can see what he’s done for the club. You’ll know as a player, you don’t need more confidence than a manager who tells you the truth.



"He’ll speak to you about your game, he’ll see it before you see it. He’ll pull you up on it, that’s one of the main things that I respect and love about him.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"It’s not always positive, he’ll tell you if you’re not working hard enough in training. Training is just as important as games.



"When I signed there, they had players who were brought in for more money but I was playing because he told me I deserved it.



"The togetherness we have as a team, he doesn’t want anyone who will bring a bad vibe or tension. If your attitude is bad, he’ll try and help you sort it out."

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Pochettino may be a star in the eyes of his players, but the 46-year-old is still yet to deliver any trophies for the starved north London club since becoming their manager in 2014.



It will be interesting to see if Alli's admiration for Pochettino is enough to keep him at Spurs long term - especially given Daniel Levy's notorious wage structure.

