VIDEO: Jurgen Klopp and Mo Salah Celebrate With Liverpool Fans After Being Kept in Stadium

May 03, 2018

Liverpool lost to Roma 4-2 at the Stadio Olimpico in the Champions League semi-final second leg on Wednesday night, but reached the final after winning the tie 7-6 on aggregate.

The Reds looked comfortable in the first half, but crumbled slightly towards the end as Radja Nainggolan hit two late goals.

There wasn't enough time for one final Roma goal though, and Liverpool will now contest their eight European final, this time against Real Madrid in Kiev on May 25.

After the game, the Liverpool faithful were kept inside the stadium as a safety precaution, which likely will have caused a small degree of frustration for the travelling fans.

But their patience was rewarded somewhat when talisman Mo Salah came back out to applaud their now famous chant for the player of 'Mo Salah, running down the wing, the Egyptian King'.

Salah didn't particularly impact the game as expected on Wednesday, but his incredible goalscoring exploits this season have earned him hero status, and the fans simply idolise him.

It was then the turn of manager Jurgen Klopp, who left his players celebrating in the dressing room to go and acknowledge the fans, who were to be kept inside until 1am.

The German was typically passionate as he celebrated with them, and his gesture was very much appreciated by those in the ground and those watching from home.

      Double Bogey (+2)