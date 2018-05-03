West Ham Officials Prepare for Awkward Trip to Leicester City as 'Winegate' Saga Rumbles On

The upper echelons of West Ham United's hierarchy are bracing themselves for an awkward visit to the King Power Stadium on Saturday, as the Hammers visit Leicester City for the first time since the public spat between the clubs in February 2017.

As reported by the Mirror, West Ham vice-chairwoman Karen Brady wrote a newspaper column claiming that Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha had bragged about preparing to sack Claudio Ranieri while spending around £500k on wine. West Ham apologised for Brady's comments, but relations between the two clubs remain frosty.

AFP/GettyImages

Indeed, the Foxes were believed to have rejected the east Londoners' attempts to sign striker Islam Slimani on loan last January, as they were unwilling to enter into negotiations with the Hammers. Brady and her board are set to attend Saturday's match, but are believed to be unclear as to where they will be seated for the Premier League clash.

While tensions continue off the pitch, David Moyes will be ensuring that his side are completely focused on the task in hand at the weekend - as a victory could see them rule out all chances of relegation if Southampton lose their tricky away match to Everton.

The Hammers will still be reeling from their 4-1 thrashing by Man City last weekend, but will be confident of bouncing back to claim a much needed three points against the former Premier League champions.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

West Ham meanwhile are reported to be plotting a £30m summer swoop for Chelsea forgotten man Danny Drinkwater. The former Leicester City man has failed to make an impact since joining the Blues at the start of the season, and could look to leave Stamford Bridge in order to play regular first team football again in the 2018/19 campaign.