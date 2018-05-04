Brighton hosts Manchester United in the Premier League on Friday.

Man United enters Friday after winning its past three games, including a 2-1 victory over Arsenal last week. The Red Devils will look to secure their second-place position in the Premier League table, as Jose Mourinho's side is five points clear of third place Liverpool with a game in hand.

Brighton, meanwhile, has struggled for much of the season, sitting in 14th place in the table with 37 points. Brighton has not won any of its past five games, with its most recent being a 0-0 draw against Burnley.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

