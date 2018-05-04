Arsenal and France defender Laurent Koscielny has been ruled out for the rest of the season, as well as for the World Cup, after suffering a devastating injury while playing against Atletico Madrid in the Europa League on Thursday night.

The center back went down clutching his ankle just 12 minutes into the match and looked to be in severe pain. He was eventually stretchered of the pitch, leaving the Gunners fearing the worst.

Standard Sport carry quotes on Friday from France's official channels that the Koscielny has undergone a scan, which has determined that he has indeed suffered significant damage to his Achilles tendon.

"After returning to London and undergoing a scan on Friday, the French Football Federation (FFF) have now confirmed that Koscielny will miss this summer's World Cup in Russia as well as Arsenal's final games this term against Burnley, Leicester and Huddersfield."

France manager Didier Deschamps has also confirmed as much.

"It's a very big blow for the France team," the coach lamented. "Laurent was present at the World Cup in Brazil and at the Euros. Although not very expansive, he is an exemplary player, very much appreciated by the group."

Arsenal, meanwhile, are said to be still assessing the injury and have not put a time frame for recovery on as yet.