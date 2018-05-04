France Confirms Laurent Koscielny Will Miss World Cup With Achilles Injury

Arsenal and France defender Laurent Koscielny has been ruled out for the rest of the season, as well as for the World Cup.

By 90Min
May 04, 2018

Arsenal and France defender Laurent Koscielny has been ruled out for the rest of the season, as well as for the World Cup, after suffering a devastating injury while playing against Atletico Madrid in the Europa League on Thursday night.

The center back went down clutching his ankle just 12 minutes into the match and looked to be in severe pain. He was eventually stretchered of the pitch, leaving the Gunners fearing the worst.

Standard Sport carry quotes on Friday from France's official channels that the Koscielny has undergone a scan, which has determined that he has indeed suffered significant damage to his Achilles tendon.

"After returning to London and undergoing a scan on Friday, the French Football Federation (FFF) have now confirmed that Koscielny will miss this summer's World Cup in Russia as well as Arsenal's final games this term against Burnley, Leicester and Huddersfield."

France manager Didier Deschamps has also confirmed as much.

"It's a very big blow for the France team," the coach lamented. "Laurent was present at the World Cup in Brazil and at the Euros. Although not very expansive, he is an exemplary player, very much appreciated by the group."

Arsenal, meanwhile, are said to be still assessing the injury and have not put a time frame for recovery on as yet.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)