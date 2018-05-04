Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has officially been appointed new Rangers boss, the permanent successor to Graeme Murty at Ibrox as he starts out as a manager following a glittering playing career that came to an end with a spell at LA Galaxy in 2016.

Gerrard, who has since been working as a pundit for BT Sport and coaching Liverpool's Under-18 team, has agreed a four-year contract with the Scottish club and will take over this summer.

Due to turn 38 at the end of the month, the retired midfielder has been tasked with toppling Celtic, managed by ex-Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers, and returning Rangers to the pinnacle of Scottish football after much publicized problems in recent years.

Murty's exit came just days after Rangers were hammered 5-0 in the Old Firm derby, a victory which confirmed a seventh straight title for Celtic. Coaches Jimmy Nicholl and Jonatan Johansson will take charge for the remainder of the 2017/18 season.

Murty has been given the option of returning to his former role as head coach of the Rangers development squad but will take time to consider his next move.