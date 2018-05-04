Report Claims Philippe Coutinho Has Angered Barcelona With Liverpool Admission

After making his dream move to join Barcelona only four months prior, Philippe Coutinho is already regretting his decision to trade Anfield for the Nou Camp following Liverpool's progression to the Champions League final.

That is the claim made by Spanish rumourmongers Diario Gol, who believe that, despite the success he has already tasted in Catalonia, claiming the league title and Copa del Rey, Coutinho would prefer to be competing in the Champions League final instead.

Throughout last summer, Coutinho made his intentions to Liverpool incredibly clear, with the Brazilian playmaker pushing for a move away from Anfield. However, the Reds held firm in their stance and held onto the 'little magician' for the first half of the season.

In that time, Coutinho helped the Reds qualify from their Champions League group, scoring five goals in as many games as Jurgen Klopp's men topped a group featuring Sevilla, Spartak Moscow and Maribor.

However, in January it became clear that holding on to the wantaway Brazilian would prove too much of an ask and Liverpool acquiesced to Barcelona's advances, accepting a £142m bid for his services.

Since then, both Liverpool and Barcelona have enjoyed a great deal of success, with the former going on to reach their eighth Champions League final (their first in 11 years) and the latter claiming an impressive league and cup double.

But despite the Catalonian's success o the domestic stage, Coutinho has supposedly expressed regret to his new teammates regarding his choice to abandon Liverpool in favour of his new club.

With the Reds on the cusp of European glory, the 25-year-old Brazilian has allegedly declared he would rather be playing alongside the likes of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in Kiev, as opposed to revelling in what he may supposedly perceive as a hollow triumph with regards to his La Liga and Copa del Rey victories.

