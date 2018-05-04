Unai Emery Urges Neymar to Be More Like Lionel Messi & Become PSG's 'Leader'

Outgoing Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery has insisted that Neymar has to be the 'leader' at the French club in the same way that Lionel Messi calls the shots at Barcelona.





Emery, who will step down from his role at Parc des Princes later this month, believes there has to be a single leader at every successful club after receiving advice from former Real Madrid player, coach and director Jorge Valdano.

It could be a player, like Messi, coach, like Pep Guardiola at Manchester City or an official like current Real president Florentino Perez, but it has to be someone. And given his ambition and the size of his world record €222m price tag, it should be Neymar at PSG, Emery says.

"Jorge Valdano gave me this analysis one day, that the leader at Barcelona is Lionel Messi, that the leader at Real Madrid is Florentino Perez and that the leader at Atletico Madrid is Diego Simeone," the Spaniard told The Tactical Room (via Marca).

"That's a player, a president and a coach, each one with a different way of leading," he added.

CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/GettyImages

"I realise when I am the main person in a group and I realise when I'm not. It's a process that every coach has to go through. In each club you have to know the role you play and the role you give to the rest of the group.

"My opinion is that the leader at PSG is called Neymar, or, to be more exact, the leader will be called Neymar, because he is currently becoming this figure. Neymar arrived at PSG to be the leader and to experience the necessary process to become the best player in the world.

"It's a process that still needs a little time to finish.

"At Manchester City the boss is Pep Guardiola and at PSG the leader has to be Neymar."

