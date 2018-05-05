Arsenal Fans Desperate For Club to Sign Lyon Forward Nabil Fekir Amid Recent Speculation

By 90Min
May 05, 2018

Arsenal fans are desperate for the club to sign Lyon forward Nabil Fekir after the Frenchman has again been linked with a move to north London.

Fekir has been constantly linked with Arsenal for the past three years, and rumours have once again surfaced that Arsenal are in the hunt for the 24-year-old.

This season Fekir has notched 22 goals in all competitions with 17 of these coming in Ligue 1 where Lyon are second, 20 points behind Paris Saint-Germain - who have run away with the title this year.

According to the Sun, the Gunners are willing to spend up to £50m for Fekir as they look to rebuild following a poor season.

Arsenal fans are desperate to see Fekir sign for the club, and they expressed their opinions via Twitter: 

Though Fekir isn't the only player Arsenal have been linked with recently. 

Riyad Mahrez has also been linked with a move to north London. The Algerian has been looking for a move away from Leicester City for a while and was reportedly close to securing a deal with Manchester City in January, but the move broke down.

Now Arsenal are said to be interested in the winger and according to the Express, Mahrez wants to move to the Gunners.

While Frenchman Anthony Martial has also been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal in recent weeks following a lack of game time at Manchester United. However, Arsenal face stiff competition, with Barcelona, Chelsea and Juventus all reportedly interested in signing Martial this summer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)