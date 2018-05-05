Arsenal Fans Desperate For Club to Sign Lyon Forward Nabil Fekir Amid Recent Speculation

Arsenal fans are desperate for the club to sign Lyon forward Nabil Fekir after the Frenchman has again been linked with a move to north London.

Fekir has been constantly linked with Arsenal for the past three years, and rumours have once again surfaced that Arsenal are in the hunt for the 24-year-old.

This season Fekir has notched 22 goals in all competitions with 17 of these coming in Ligue 1 where Lyon are second, 20 points behind Paris Saint-Germain - who have run away with the title this year.

According to the Sun, the Gunners are willing to spend up to £50m for Fekir as they look to rebuild following a poor season.

Arsenal fans are desperate to see Fekir sign for the club, and they expressed their opinions via Twitter:

Fékir’s name linked with Arsenal again, one can dream😍 — tom (@TomBournee) May 1, 2018

Arsenal need to get fekir asap — CM (@A1_YMoney) April 28, 2018

Sounds like the perfect signing tbh. We need more youth and he's one of the brightest around atm. #AFC https://t.co/ykjWMeTF5k — I Love Arsenal (@love_arsenal) April 30, 2018

Though Fekir isn't the only player Arsenal have been linked with recently.

Riyad Mahrez has also been linked with a move to north London. The Algerian has been looking for a move away from Leicester City for a while and was reportedly close to securing a deal with Manchester City in January, but the move broke down.

Now Arsenal are said to be interested in the winger and according to the Express, Mahrez wants to move to the Gunners.

While Frenchman Anthony Martial has also been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal in recent weeks following a lack of game time at Manchester United. However, Arsenal face stiff competition, with Barcelona, Chelsea and Juventus all reportedly interested in signing Martial this summer.