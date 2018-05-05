Benedikt Höwedes Deals Juventus Fresh Injury Blow Ahead of Potential Serie A Title Decider

By 90Min
May 05, 2018

Juventus will be without Benedikt Höwedes for their all important Serie A clash against Bologna on Saturday after the defender suffered a thigh injury in training. 


The Bianconeri can take a massive step towards clinching the league title with a win against Bologna, with Massimiliano Allegri's side having the potential to secure the Scudetto should they take all three points and Napoli lose to Torino. 

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

However, they will have to do it without Höwedes after the 30-year-old suffered an adductor injury during a training session, ensuring his absence from the squad for potentially the rest of the season - as per Tutto Sport.


Höwedes has been plagued by injury throughout the season after sustaining a series of muscle related strains, which has forced the Germany international to sit most of his one-year loan deal with Juventus on the sidelines. 

The defender has featured for Juventus just three times since sealing a temporary switch from Schalke last summer - with the Italian side holding an option to buy for €13M.


Höwedes will join Mario Mandzukic on the treatment table as the forward remains sidelined following his injury against Inter last week which required stitches after a challenge from Matias Vecino - the Old Lady, however, are confident he will take part in the Coppa Italia final against Milan on Wednesday.


Meanwhile, Giorgio Chiellini is also expected to make a return to the squad in time for the cup final after sustaining a muscle tear in his knee in the defeat to Napoli last month - as per Football Italia

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)