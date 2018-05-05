Benedikt Höwedes Deals Juventus Fresh Injury Blow Ahead of Potential Serie A Title Decider

Juventus will be without Benedikt Höwedes for their all important Serie A clash against Bologna on Saturday after the defender suffered a thigh injury in training.





The Bianconeri can take a massive step towards clinching the league title with a win against Bologna, with Massimiliano Allegri's side having the potential to secure the Scudetto should they take all three points and Napoli lose to Torino.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

However, they will have to do it without Höwedes after the 30-year-old suffered an adductor injury during a training session, ensuring his absence from the squad for potentially the rest of the season - as per Tutto Sport.





Höwedes has been plagued by injury throughout the season after sustaining a series of muscle related strains, which has forced the Germany international to sit most of his one-year loan deal with Juventus on the sidelines.

BILD: Benedikt Höwedes is unlikely to return to Schalke & wants to turn his loan move at Juventus into a permanent one, although talks between the two clubs haven't yet begun. #S04 — Bundesliga Spotlight (@BundesligaSpot) April 26, 2018

The defender has featured for Juventus just three times since sealing a temporary switch from Schalke last summer - with the Italian side holding an option to buy for €13M.





Höwedes will join Mario Mandzukic on the treatment table as the forward remains sidelined following his injury against Inter last week which required stitches after a challenge from Matias Vecino - the Old Lady, however, are confident he will take part in the Coppa Italia final against Milan on Wednesday.





Meanwhile, Giorgio Chiellini is also expected to make a return to the squad in time for the cup final after sustaining a muscle tear in his knee in the defeat to Napoli last month - as per Football Italia.