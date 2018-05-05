Benedikt Höwedes Deals Juventus Fresh Injury Blow Ahead of Potential Serie A Title Decider

Juventus will be without Benedikt Höwedes for their all important Serie A clash against Bologna on Saturday after the defender suffered a thigh injury in training.
The Bianconeri can take a massive step towards clinching the league title with a win against Bologna, with Massimiliano Allegri's side having the potential to secure the Scudetto should they take all three points and Napoli lose to Torino.
However, they will have to do it without Höwedes after the 30-year-old suffered an adductor injury during a training session, ensuring his absence from the squad for potentially the rest of the season - as per Tutto Sport.
Höwedes has been plagued by injury throughout the season after sustaining a series of muscle related strains, which has forced the Germany international to sit most of his one-year loan deal with Juventus on the sidelines.
BILD: Benedikt Höwedes is unlikely to return to Schalke & wants to turn his loan move at Juventus into a permanent one, although talks between the two clubs haven't yet begun. #S04— Bundesliga Spotlight (@BundesligaSpot) April 26, 2018
The defender has featured for Juventus just three times since sealing a temporary switch from Schalke last summer - with the Italian side holding an option to buy for €13M.
Höwedes will join Mario Mandzukic on the treatment table as the forward remains sidelined following his injury against Inter last week which required stitches after a challenge from Matias Vecino - the Old Lady, however, are confident he will take part in the Coppa Italia final against Milan on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Giorgio Chiellini is also expected to make a return to the squad in time for the cup final after sustaining a muscle tear in his knee in the defeat to Napoli last month - as per Football Italia.