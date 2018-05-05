Chelsea vs Liverpool Preview: Form Guide, Previous Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & Prediction

Chelsea host Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in a Premier League clash between two teams who will have different outlooks on the season, despite both fighting for a top four spot with just two league games remaining.

Chelsea won't look back on the season with much fondness, however there's still an FA Cup final and a top four place to play for in the next couple of weeks which could put a totally different spin on things. Performances have been inconsistent with squad harmony and morale looking diminished compared to last season.

Mo Salah has gone from 83 to perfect in FIFA 18 🔥💯 pic.twitter.com/SU9K5V1jA2 — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 4, 2018

It's Liverpool who will have the better outlook on the season no matter what happens from now on in, their unexpected Champions league journey has seen them reach the final in Kiev. Performances in the league since the start of 2018 have also been very good, losing just two games away to Swansea City and Manchester United.

Form tends to go out of the window when a classic rivalry like Liverpool vs Chelsea comes around, especially with a top four place on the line. A Liverpool win would confirm their top four place, whilst a Chelsea win would heap the pressure on Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool ahead of the final round of fixtures next weekend.

Here's a rundown of Sunday's clash:

Current Form

Our focus is to fight for a Champions League place. The way to start is three points against Liverpool! - Antonio Conte 💪https://t.co/gnhAgIpZ34 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 4, 2018

Liverpool head into the clash in a better run of form than Chelsea. Two draws in their last two Premier League games against West Brom and Stoke City have seen their league momentum slow down, it's clear their priorities have been elsewhere with the Champions League semi-finals sandwiching those two league games.

However, on the back of reaching a Champions League final on Wednesday against Roma, confidence will be sky high and The Reds will believe they can beat anyone - even if they are running on tired legs.

Chelsea's three top scorers this season, Eden Hazard (16), Alvaro Morata (15) and Willian (13), have only scored one goal more than Mo Salah (43) between them. pic.twitter.com/zLNBeZl2vU — Jack Lusby (@jacklusby_) May 5, 2018

On the other hand, Chelsea's form has stabilised recently, winning their last four games in all competitions. This comes after a torrid start to 2018, having lost seven games in all competitions with the worst coming at the hands of a 4-1 defeat to Watford and a 0-3 home loss to Bournemouth.

The Stamford Bridge faithful will be hoping a corner has been turned, defensive improvements have been made although a lack of goals is still a concern. With an FA Cup final on the horizon the Chelsea squad will be confident and ready to battle for a Wembley starting spot.

Previous Encounter