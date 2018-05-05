Gabigol Reveals 'Dream' to Play for Inter Again But Insists Club Didn't Have Enough Faith in Him

Gabriel Barbosa has admitted it is his "dream" to return to Inter but has insisted the club did not utilise his talents to their full potential first time around.

The 21-year-old joined I Nerazzurri for around €29.5m (£26.1m) during the summer of 2016 from Santos - with expectations being that the Brazilian would be able to help the San Siro outfit become a formidable club in Serie A once again.

However, after scoring just one goal for the Italian giants, the striker was forced out on loan to Benfica; which was equally as disappointing, before returning to his boyhood club on a season-long stay earlier this year.

"Right now I'm completely focused on Santos," the attacker said.





“Right now I’m completely focused on Santos,” the attacker said.“We’ll see what happens at the end of my loan. I leave everything in the hands of God, but certainly I dream of wearing the Nerazzurri jersey again.

"I'd be very happy if I did. What didn't work out for me? I chose the Nerazzurri for the project they'd proposed to me. I was very motivated and eager to show my worth. I arrived with a great desire to play and make history, but unfortunately things didn't go as planned.





“My characteristics didn’t with square up with the club, but I respect them a lot. It was a very useful experience, despite having played little. I’m a young player, I have my whole career ahead of me, so I try to absorb everything in terms of experience."