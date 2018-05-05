PHOTO: Celtic Troll Steven Gerrard Minutes After Former Reds Captain is Unveiled as Rangers Boss

Celtic wasted little time welcoming Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard to the Scottish Premier League after he was appointed manager of their bitter rivals Rangers on Friday.

The former England international, formerly coach of the Reds' Under-18 side, said he accepted the job when a "feeling in his stomach" indicated that it was the right move.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

He will have quite the job on his hands, however, with Celtic having dominated the league for the last seven seasons. And they made sure to let him know how difficult it will be to unseat them next season as they plan to make it an eighth straight title haul.

Just minutes after the announcement, the club's social media team posted an image of their manager Brendan Rodgers holding a bottle of champagne to Twitter with the caption "#Magnificen7."

Gerrard, meanwhile, claimed that his accepting of the offer was a "no brainer."

"When the call came it was a no brainer for me," he declared. "I got a different feeling in my stomach from the previous opportunities I had.

"From that phone call I got a special feeling and I knew Rangers was for me.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

"My lack of experience is not an issue for me, though seems to be an issue for other people. I have been around a big football club for a long time, played in big matches, watched big managers perform and worked under big managers.

"There is only one way to get experience, one day I will be an experienced manager and the key is to believe in yourself and that you have the right characteristics to take on the challenge head on.

"I have confidence this journey will help me. I’m looking forward to the schooling."