Gattuso Accuses Milan of 'Helping Verona Score' in 4-1 Rout & Looks Ahead to Coppa Italia Final

By 90Min
May 06, 2018

Gennaro Gattuso is quite a hard man to please. And even when his team records a comfortable 4-1 victory, it's hardly enough.

The Milan boss watched on as his team took all three points at home against a visiting Hellas Verona on Saturday evening. And although he praised them for the overall performance, he accused them of taking their foot off the gas.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

“Dropping points against the smaller sides is something Milan have struggled with a lot lately. It’s an issue of mentality," he told Mediaset Premium (H/T Football Italia) after the win. "Today we took our foot off the gas at the 70th minute and did everything to help Verona score.”

I Rossoneri will face Juventus in the final of the Coppa Italia on Wednesday, and Gattuso reckons his side are in a good position heading into the clash.

“We all want the Coppa Italia, but we’ll be up against a great side like Juventus,” he added.

“They’ve got something more than us, but we’re in good shape coming in to this match.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

"We did well tonight and we had the right mentality but Juve are stronger than us. Even so, it's not always the best team who wins so let's see what happens. We have to give it our all and we are going to have to be in great physical shape too on Wednesday."

He also revealed that Suso, who provided two assists in his 58 minutes played, was taken off after suffering a knock to his thigh.

“Suso had a knock to the thigh, it was iced as a precaution when he came off," Gattuso confirmed. "Today we saw the team playing with more freedom and it showed."


You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)