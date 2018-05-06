Gattuso Accuses Milan of 'Helping Verona Score' in 4-1 Rout & Looks Ahead to Coppa Italia Final

Gennaro Gattuso is quite a hard man to please. And even when his team records a comfortable 4-1 victory, it's hardly enough.

The Milan boss watched on as his team took all three points at home against a visiting Hellas Verona on Saturday evening. And although he praised them for the overall performance, he accused them of taking their foot off the gas.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

“Dropping points against the smaller sides is something Milan have struggled with a lot lately. It’s an issue of mentality," he told Mediaset Premium (H/T Football Italia) after the win. "Today we took our foot off the gas at the 70th minute and did everything to help Verona score.”

I Rossoneri will face Juventus in the final of the Coppa Italia on Wednesday, and Gattuso reckons his side are in a good position heading into the clash.

“We all want the Coppa Italia, but we’ll be up against a great side like Juventus,” he added.

“They’ve got something more than us, but we’re in good shape coming in to this match.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

"We did well tonight and we had the right mentality but Juve are stronger than us. Even so, it's not always the best team who wins so let's see what happens. We have to give it our all and we are going to have to be in great physical shape too on Wednesday."

He also revealed that Suso, who provided two assists in his 58 minutes played, was taken off after suffering a knock to his thigh.

“Suso had a knock to the thigh, it was iced as a precaution when he came off," Gattuso confirmed. "Today we saw the team playing with more freedom and it showed."



