Robert Pires Implores Manchester United Winger to Quit Old Trafford & Join Arsenal

Anthony Martial led the line for Manchester United against Brighton in Friday night's Premier League game between the two sides, but didn't make too much of an impact.



The star was deployed up top as a deputy for the injured Romelu Lukaku, which excited United fans initially, but the Frenchman struggled to put his stamp on the game and was largely ineffective.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The 22-year-old looked like a player starved of proper game time, which has been the case this season for an individual of his ability.



The forward has had to make do with mainly substitute appearances this term, and looks unlikely to earn Jose Mourinho's trust no matter what he does - and with that in mind, former Arsenal invincible Robert Pires believes Martial, who has been linked with Chelsea recently , should join the Gunners this summer.



Pires, a former left winger just like Martial, can see the player fitting in at the Emirates.





As quoted by MEN Sport , he said: "I’m a big fan of Anthony Martial. He’s very fast, he has excellent dribbling skills and he has the potential to score a lot of goals, but I think he has to play more football.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

"I don’t know why he isn’t playing more for Manchester United and Jose Mourinho needs to show more confidence in him. I would welcome him at Arsenal."



Perhaps one reason for Martial's lack of game time at Old Trafford is the arrival of Alexis Sanchez in January. The Chilean plays from the left and, despite some dire performances, has continued to get the nod from Mourinho.