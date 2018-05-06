Swiss International Confirms He Will Be Leaving Juventus and Serie A This Summer

Stephan Lichtsteiner will be seeking pastures new this summer as he has confirmed that this season will be his last at Juventus.

The Swiss full-back has now spent seven years playing for Juventus since signing for The Old Lady in 2011, making 199 appearances in all competitions.

Speaking to Sky Sports (via Calciomercato) following Juventus' 3-1 victory against Bologna, the 34-year-old was in no doubts regarding his future in Italy.

"Future? I play in one of the best and biggest European clubs but I have already made up my mind. My future will be far from Juventus. Future outside of Italy? Yes but I can't say where since I haven't signed anything as of now."

Lichtsteiner will be looking to secure a domestic double this season as a fitting way to end an incredibly successful spell in Turin. Juventus moved seven points clear at the top of Serie A this weekend and have a Coppa Italia final against AC Milan to look forward to.

Lichtsteiner is entirely focused on ensuring that his last few weeks as a Juventus player are as successful as his previous seven years.

"League title? We still need three points. We are now fully focused on our Coppa Italia game against Milan on Wednesday as we will then think about the Serie A after that. Napoli had a great season which has made things more difficult on us.

"The fans? Well they expect wins which also makes things harder on us too. 7 straight league titles? Let's talk about it when it happens, not now."

Lichtsteiner has three assists in 31 matches across all competitions this season.