6 of the Best Moments From the Premier League As Champions Man City Finally Get Their Trophy

Champions Manchester City finally got their hands on the Premier League trophy this weekend despite being crowned as league's table-toppers more than three weeks ago.
But with excitement at the top of the table in short supply, fans of the Premier League can enjoy one of the most captivating relegation dogfights in recent years over the next week, following the latest round of fixtures in England's top flight.
Here a six of the best moments from the weekend's action...
Best (Meaningless) Goal
Stoke City star Xherdan Shaqiri looked to kick-start the Potters' attempts at mission impossible this weekend with a trademark free kick against Crystal Palace that left goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey rooted to the spot.
Yes, it may have taken a tiny deflection off Ruben Loftus-Cheek's head, and yes, Stoke still managed to lose the game to confirm their relegation from the top flight, but what a peach that was from Shaqiri's left foot.
Best Scenes
If Darren Moore pulls West Brom out of this he deserves an Manager of the season. Dont care about this Guardiola nonsense— Gally ™ (@Aubzology) May 5, 2018
The 44-year-old interim coach has been on fire since taking over at the Hawthorns and is currently unbeaten as their manager. Although West Brom still need some unlikely results to go in their favour if they want to survive, Jake Livermore's winning goal in the 92nd minute this weekend just shows how lady luck has been sticking with the Baggies in recent weeks.
As for Tottenham, the north London side should still have enough to make it into the top four this season. But Saturday's defeat already has fans questioning the Premier League's most prolific bottle jobs once again.
Best Bargain
We live in a world now where the finances in football are just getting seriously out of hand, and its the fans who have to pay the price through increased ticket prices and expensive shirts each season.
But Premier League newbies Brighton & Hove Albion have shown that there are still some incredible deals to be had for teams who are shopping in Europe.
Former Ingolstadt midfielder Pascal Gross joined the Seagulls for less than £3m last summer in a deal which largely went under the radar.
But the German wizard has been involved in an incredible 45% of Brighton's goals this season - a stat which is only bettered by Mohamed Salah (50%) at Liverpool - and his most recent strike proved to be the winning goal against Manchester United on Friday.
