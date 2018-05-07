6 of the Best Moments From the Premier League As Champions Man City Finally Get Their Trophy

Champions Manchester City finally got their hands on the Premier League trophy this weekend despite being crowned as league's table-toppers more than three weeks ago.

But with excitement at the top of the table in short supply, fans of the Premier League can enjoy one of the most captivating relegation dogfights in recent years over the next week, following the latest round of fixtures in England's top flight.

Here a six of the best moments from the weekend's action...

If you're gonna go out, you might as well go out in style.





Stoke City star Xherdan Shaqiri looked to kick-start the Potters' attempts at mission impossible this weekend with a trademark free kick against Crystal Palace that left goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey rooted to the spot. Yes, it may have taken a tiny deflection off Ruben Loftus-Cheek's head, and yes, Stoke still managed to lose the game to confirm their relegation from the top flight, but what a peach that was from Shaqiri's left foot. Best Scenes

Now, do we focus on the fact that West Brom might actually stay in the Premier League this season or do we focus on the fact Tottenham might bottle a place in the top four? Heck, let's have a look at both...





West Brom have been destined for relegation for some time and the Baggies would likely be down already had it not been for one man - Darren Moore.

If Darren Moore pulls West Brom out of this he deserves an Manager of the season. Dont care about this Guardiola nonsense — Gally ™ (@Aubzology) May 5, 2018

The 44-year-old interim coach has been on fire since taking over at the Hawthorns and is currently unbeaten as their manager. Although West Brom still need some unlikely results to go in their favour if they want to survive, Jake Livermore's winning goal in the 92nd minute this weekend just shows how lady luck has been sticking with the Baggies in recent weeks.

As for Tottenham, the north London side should still have enough to make it into the top four this season. But Saturday's defeat already has fans questioning the Premier League's most prolific bottle jobs once again.

Best Bargain

We live in a world now where the finances in football are just getting seriously out of hand, and its the fans who have to pay the price through increased ticket prices and expensive shirts each season.

But Premier League newbies Brighton & Hove Albion have shown that there are still some incredible deals to be had for teams who are shopping in Europe.

Former Ingolstadt midfielder Pascal Gross joined the Seagulls for less than £3m last summer in a deal which largely went under the radar.

But the German wizard has been involved in an incredible 45% of Brighton's goals this season - a stat which is only bettered by Mohamed Salah (50%) at Liverpool - and his most recent strike proved to be the winning goal against Manchester United on Friday.

It is almost impossible for fans to put aside their differences on a matchday - especially with their biggest rivals.





But a group of Manchester City fans showed a real touch of class at the Etihad by unveiling a banner in support of former United boss Sir Alex Ferguson - who underwent emergency surgery on Saturday.





On a weekend where City finally got their hands on the Premier League trophy, the group of fans stood out more than anyone else for the Citizens, proving that there still are somethings more important than the beautiful game.

Oh Southampton, you were so close.





After taking the lead through Nathan Redmond at Goodison Park on Saturday the Saints looked on course to secure a deserved three points - which would have been vital in the club's fight against relegation.





Step forward, Tom Davies. The Everton star scored a goal in the 96th minute of the game to leave Southampton with just one point this weekend, and the strike was made all the more painful because of the hefty deflection it took off Wesley Hoedt.

Arsène Wenger's last chapter as the manager of Arsenal at home came to a fitting conclusion on Sunday, with the Gunners running out deserved 5-0 winners over Burnley.





But all eyes weren't on the football. It was an emotional day at the Emirates as Wenger's 22-year reign in north London came to a close, and fans showed an incredible amount of support for the Frenchman throughout the day.





Wenger was appointed back in 1996, and his time as Arsenal's manager has lasted longer than some supporters have been alive. Along with Sir Alex Ferguson, the 68-year-old helped revolutionise the English game for the better and he will remain as one of the most iconic figures of the Premier League era.