Andres Iniesta Admits Fitness Issues & Insists He Will 'Savour' Final Barcelona Games as Exit Looms

By 90Min
May 07, 2018

Andres Iniesta has admitted he is playing through injuries in order to savour his final matches as a Barcelona player with his summer departure imminent.

The Spaniard was part of the Barcelona side that drew 2-2 with Real Madrid in El Clasico on Sunday but he didn't put in his greatest performance, with the midfielder constantly giving the ball away and failing to leave his mark on the game.

Speaking to Marca after the game, Iniesta admitted he has been struggling with injury since the Copa del Rey final in April but also claimed he is doing everything he can to play regularly.

David Ramos/GettyImages

He said: "I've had fitness problems since the Copa final, but I'm doing everything to play and savour these last matches.

"I enjoyed this Clasico, even if it wasn't played in the best conditions, they're games to enjoy. I'm trying to savour all of it, there's nothing like a Clasico."

Barcelona have had yet another incredible season and are now just three league games away from potentially going a whole La Liga season without losing a game, and Iniesta went on to claim that he hopes his side can get over the line and achieve the unlikely.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Speaking about the potential record, he added: "We managed to avoid defeat (against Real Madrid) after playing a lot of the match with one less player.

"This is a positive, we leave the match with a positive feeling. We can now focus on the challenge of finishing the league season without losing."

Ernesto Valverde's men will face Villarreal and Levante before hosting Real Sociedad at the Nou Camp in the final game of the season where Barcelona could clinch their unbeaten season in front of their own fans, which would be a fitting send-off for a club legend in Iniesta.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)