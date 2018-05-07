Andres Iniesta Admits Fitness Issues & Insists He Will 'Savour' Final Barcelona Games as Exit Looms

Andres Iniesta has admitted he is playing through injuries in order to savour his final matches as a Barcelona player with his summer departure imminent.

The Spaniard was part of the Barcelona side that drew 2-2 with Real Madrid in El Clasico on Sunday but he didn't put in his greatest performance, with the midfielder constantly giving the ball away and failing to leave his mark on the game.

Speaking to Marca after the game, Iniesta admitted he has been struggling with injury since the Copa del Rey final in April but also claimed he is doing everything he can to play regularly.

David Ramos/GettyImages

He said: "I've had fitness problems since the Copa final, but I'm doing everything to play and savour these last matches.

"I enjoyed this Clasico, even if it wasn't played in the best conditions, they're games to enjoy. I'm trying to savour all of it, there's nothing like a Clasico."

Barcelona have had yet another incredible season and are now just three league games away from potentially going a whole La Liga season without losing a game, and Iniesta went on to claim that he hopes his side can get over the line and achieve the unlikely.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Speaking about the potential record, he added: "We managed to avoid defeat (against Real Madrid) after playing a lot of the match with one less player.

"This is a positive, we leave the match with a positive feeling. We can now focus on the challenge of finishing the league season without losing."

Ernesto Valverde's men will face Villarreal and Levante before hosting Real Sociedad at the Nou Camp in the final game of the season where Barcelona could clinch their unbeaten season in front of their own fans, which would be a fitting send-off for a club legend in Iniesta.