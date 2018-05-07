Arsenal Fans Rave Over Young Defender After Brilliant Performance in 5-0 Burnley Win

By 90Min
May 07, 2018

Arsenal's young central defender Konstantinos Mavropanos delighted the home supporters on Sunday, in his side's 5-0 drumming of Burnley on Sunday. It was Mavropanos' first game at the Emirates for the Gunners, having spent the majority of the season with former club PAS Giannina. 

The Greece Under-21 international has made only two appearances for Arsenal, with his debut coming in the narrow defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford just a week earlier. Even so, Arsenal fans have been impressed with the youngsters assured performances at the back.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Mavropanos, 20, started in Arsene Wenger's last game at the Emirates alongside Callum Chambers, after injuries ruled out the more experienced pairing of Laurent Koscielny and Shkodran Mustafi. And the young duo captivated the home crowd with what was a dominant defensive display, standing up to the physical challenge posed by Burnley. 

The back four has long been a problem area for the Gunners, conceding too many soft goals, too often. And supporters were quick to take to Twitter to praise the performances of their latest central defensive combination and in particular Mavropanos, hoping that he can become a mainstay at the back for years to come.  


Arsenal were faultless throughout in Sunday's rout against the Clarets, sealing a fitting ending for Wenger at the Emirates after an anticlimactic end in Europe for the Frenchman.


Goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette helped seal their win, showing signs of promise in attack for whoever takes charge in the summer. 

