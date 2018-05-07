Fans Vote Eden Hazard Man of the Match in Crunch Victory Over Liverpool

May 07, 2018

Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard was back to his best this weekend, with 90min fans voting to name him man-of-the-match for his performance against Liverpool.

The 27-year-old registered 37% of over 8,000 votes cast following the Blues victory at a sun baked Stamford Bridge, with his post-match statistics indicating exactly why he won the award.

Hazard completed 87% of the 38 passes he attempted during the game, and proved impossible to dispossess when dribbling. He completed 100% of the eight dribbles he attempted, drawing two fouls as Liverpool's defence tried in vein to nullify his influence on the game.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Though he didn't score or register the assist for Olivier Giroud's winning goal, Hazard stamped his authority on the game with his insatiable appetite for getting on the ball and controlling proceedings.

The Belgian's performance will no doubt silence a select few who have doubted his ability to perform in big games, with Hazard often criticised for 'disappearing' when it really matters.

Whilst opinion may be divided on the subject, there can be no disputing the impressive statistics that show just how good the Belgian ace was on Sunday afternoon.

Image by Andrew Headspeath

Hazard's recent upturn in form has coincided with a resurgence in the Blues ailing fortunes, with the former Lille superstar registering four wins in his last five appearances for the club. He has contributed 12 goals this season, and registered four assists.

Now, with an important victory against Liverpool under his belt, Hazard can now look forward to helping his club continue their drive towards a top four finish, before looking ahead to Chelsea's FA Cup final date with Manchester United later this month, as well as Belgium's World Cup campaign that starts in June.

