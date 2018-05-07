As widely expected, Bayern Munich and France winger Franck Ribery has signed a new contract extension with the Bundesliga champions; a development which will see him remain with the club another season.

The Frenchman's deal was due to expire at the end of the season, but Die Roten have tied him down for another term with a one-year extension.

"Proud to announce, I just signed a contract until 2019 with @FCBayern!" Ribery announced on Twitter on Monday morning. "Let’s work hard to make this time another glorious chapter in the story of the best club in the world!"

The 35-year-old, who joined the German side from Marseille in 2007, has won eight Bundesliga titles since making the switch from France, and can also boast winning the Champions League in 2013.

He is only the fifth player to have won that many league titles at Bayern, joining Oliver Kahn, Mehmet Scholl, Phillip Lahm and Bastian Schweinsteiger as the only players to lift the trophy on eight occasions.

Meanwhile, the club are waiting for an answer from Dutch winger Arjen Robben, having offered him a new deal as well.