'I'm All Over That': Liverpool Fans Hopeful to See Former Goalkeeper Return Amid Recent Speculation

By 90Min
May 07, 2018

Liverpool fans are hoping to see former goalkeeper and fans favourite Pepe Reina to return to Anfield, following recent speculation about the 35-year-old's future.

Marek Hamsik recently said his goodbye's to Reina via Instagram as it looks like the Spaniard will depart Napoli in the summer.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

However, it did look like he was going to join fellow Italian club AC Milan, but now it looks like a move to Liverpool could be on the cards.

With Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet both having average seasons, Jurgen Klopp is looking at Reina to have a more experienced goalkeeper between the sticks.

Liverpool fans, of course, love this idea, and responded on Twitter...

However, Reina isn't the only player Liverpool have been linked with in recent weeks. Nabil Fekir and Ousmane Dembele have both been recently linked with a move to Anfield, with the former looking like he will sign for £60m.

Dembele, meanwhile, has been thought of as a signing to replace Mohamed Salah if he does depart to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Liverpool's main target though is to win the Champions League when they face Real Madrid in the final and try to stop Los Blancos from winning their third Champions League in a row. 

