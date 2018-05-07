'I'm All Over That': Liverpool Fans Hopeful to See Former Goalkeeper Return Amid Recent Speculation

Liverpool fans are hoping to see former goalkeeper and fans favourite Pepe Reina to return to Anfield, following recent speculation about the 35-year-old's future.

Marek Hamsik recently said his goodbye's to Reina via Instagram as it looks like the Spaniard will depart Napoli in the summer.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

However, it did look like he was going to join fellow Italian club AC Milan, but now it looks like a move to Liverpool could be on the cards.

With Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet both having average seasons, Jurgen Klopp is looking at Reina to have a more experienced goalkeeper between the sticks.

Liverpool fans, of course, love this idea, and responded on Twitter...

Pepe Reina back to Liverpool? I'm all over that. #LFC — matthew ashcroft (@AshcroftTheRed) May 6, 2018

Sign him back and depart Mignolet — Kloppite (@KLOPPITES5) May 6, 2018

I was thinking the other day he'd be the perfect number 2.He knows the club, would give Karius a good challenge and can step in if needed. — KMak_LFC (@KMak_LFC) May 6, 2018

Should never have let him go — Jimmy Stewart (@jimmystewart8_8) May 6, 2018

Would love Reina back, gutted when he left, not had a decent keeper since. — Eddie The Kopite (@EdTheKopite) May 6, 2018

However, Reina isn't the only player Liverpool have been linked with in recent weeks. Nabil Fekir and Ousmane Dembele have both been recently linked with a move to Anfield, with the former looking like he will sign for £60m.

Dembele, meanwhile, has been thought of as a signing to replace Mohamed Salah if he does depart to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Liverpool's main target though is to win the Champions League when they face Real Madrid in the final and try to stop Los Blancos from winning their third Champions League in a row.