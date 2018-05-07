Leicester Eyeing Huddersfield Boss David Wagner With Claude Puel Under Increasing Pressure

By 90Min
May 07, 2018

Leicester City are reportedly interested in bringing in Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner to replace pressured boss Claude Puel.

The Foxes could undergo another change in management, with Puel facing the axe after a bad run of form in 2018. Things looked good for the French manager when he first took over from Craig Shakespeare in October. 


With five wins in his first eight games in charge, it looked like Leicester had made the right decision in giving Puel the reigns at the King Power stadium.

FBL-ENG-PR-LEICESTER-MAN UTD

However, the Mirror report that Leicester have been looking for potential suitors to take over ahead of next season after a poor run of form, with claims that Huddersfield boss Wagner is their main target.

Wagner is in his third season as manager of the Terriers and he won many admirers last term after guiding the Yorkshire club into England's top division for the first time in 45 years, whilst also having one of the smallest budgets in the Championship at his disposal.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

A bad run of form has resulted in only two wins in their last 12 Premier League fixtures, and the East Midlands side are thought to be looking to appoint a fourth manager in less than 18 months.

Puel's style of football has been unpopular with the players and the fans, an issue that arose when the 56-year-old was in charge at Southampton. And with the Foxes having lost four of their last five fixtures, the Frenchman's future at the King Power Stadium has become very uncertain.

The ninth placed side were booed off by their fans at the end of both halves in their defeat to West Ham at the weekend. And fans are seemingly calling for their boss to be axed, as Puel was subjected to chants of 'You don’t know what you’re doing’ and 'Sacked in the morning'.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

The 46-year-old is contracted with the club until 2019, but 16th placed Huddersfield are yet to confirm a place in the Premier League next season. With two games to go, against Liverpool and Arsenal, Wagner's side sit three points clear of the relegation zone.

If Huddersfield do get relegated, the Terriers could have a challenge on their hands to keep hold of the well respected German manager. 

But, after earning a draw against league champions Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday, Wagner's side have shown they certainly have the fight in them to pick up points in their remaining fixtures, as they battle to secure a second season in the top flight.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)