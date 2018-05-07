OGC Nice Boss Lucien Favre Reportedly Set to Take Over at Borussia Dortmund Next Season

May 07, 2018

OGC Nice manager Lucien Favre is set to leave the Ligue 1 club and join Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, according to reports in Germany.

Dortmund appointed Peter Stoger as Peter Bosz's replacement earlier in the season after the Dutchman was sacked due to a poor run of form but the former is not expected to lead BVB into the 2018-19 campaign.

According to Sky Germany, Favre has agreed to replace Stoger as Dortmund's new manager but there are still issues to be resolved before the former Switzerland international takes over at Westfalenstadion.

The report claims Dortmund intend to officially appoint Favre as their new boss sometime next week, while Nice are not expected to hold up the deal, with his current contract due to expire next summer.

Dortmund have endured a tough season, having looked good during the early part of the campaign and initially challenging Bayern Munich for the Bundesliga title, but their form dropped off and Bosz was soon out of a job.

Stoger was appointed in December last year but is not expected to last beyond the current campaign, with Dortmund midfielder Sebastian Rode recently revealing that the squad expect a new manager to arrive before the start of next term.

When asked whether he knew if Dortmund will have a new manager soon, he said: "We assume that. We're sure we'll have a new one next season."


Dortmund have been engrossed in a battle for Champions League qualification all season and are currently third in the Bundesliga, three points ahead of fifth-placed Bayer Leverkusen. They could yet overtake Schalke, but suffered a surprising 2-1 loss to Mainz at the weekend.

