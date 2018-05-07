'Our Dream Has Vanished': Napoli's Marek Hamsik Concedes Serie A Title to Juventus After Torino Draw

Napoli midfielder Marek Hamsik has conceded the Serie A title to rivals Juventus after falling six points behind the latter with just two games remaining.

Maurizio Sarri's side found themselves in front twice at the weekend, however were also pegged back twice by Torino and drew 2-2, meaning whilst it may still be mathematically possible for Napoli to win the league, it would require Juventus to lose their final two games and for Napoli to win theirs whilst also closing a 16 goal gap between the two sides.

Speaking to the club's official website, Hamsik conceded the league title to Juventus but went on to dedicate his goal at the weekend to the fans for their fantastic support during Napoli's title chase. He said: “I want to dedicate my goal to our great fans, I want to thank them for their great support.

“I liked the idea of scoring, but I’d have preferred it to be worth three points for us. Instead, we picked up only one and our dream has vanished. Throughout the season, we’ve played great football and we were at the top. We’re sorry that we didn’t complete our task."

Despite falling short in the title race, it has been a very successful league campaign for Gli Azzurri who have secured a runners up spot in Serie A, but they may look back with regret at their performance in Europe this season.

They failed to qualify from Group F in the Champions League, and were knocked out in the first knockout round of the Europa League by RB Leipzig. When asked about his thoughts on what next season may bring, Hamsik remained optimistic about his side mounting another title challenge.

He added: “Next season? We’ve shown our strength in this one, and we’re already among the best clubs in the league. It’s a good base to fight for the title next season too.”

Napoli now have nothing left to play for and will round up their league season with a trip to Sampdoria on Sunday before hosting Crotone, who are still bidding for Serie A survival,

the following week