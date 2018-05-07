Fulham star Ryan Sessegnon has reportedly agreed to a deal that will see the 17-year-old join Tottenham once the transfer window opens, regardless of the Cottagers' success in the Championship playoffs this season.

Sessegnon has been attracting interest from all across Europe throughout the season, with Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain among those reported to be interested in signing the French-speaking youngster to replace Layvin Kurzawa.

But a report from PSG insiders Paris United claims that the versatile winger is on his way to north London this summer, claiming that Tottenham "have already agreed a deal" with Sessegnon.

It has also been suggested that the England U21 international could return to Craven Cottage next season to further his development on a season-long loan.

Sessegnon has emerged as one of the county's brightest talents this season, and many expect the London-born star to be part of a new 'golden generation' with the England national team.

Originally breaking through into Fulham's first team as a full back, the 17-year-old has slowly been moved further forward and now often occupies a place at left midfield - much like how ex-Spurs star Gareth Bale first rose to prominence.