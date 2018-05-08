Crystal Palace Fans Believe That Stoke's Star Man Would Be a Better Fit for West Ham United

May 08, 2018

Crystal Palace have been linked to Stoke City winger Xherdan Shaqiri, and now that the Potters have had Premier League relegation confirmed, it is thought to be very likely that the Swiss star will be be heading out of the club. However, Palace fans do not believe that Selhurst Park will be his next destination, with many suggesting that the 26-year-old is more likely to move to West Ham United.

Palace secured Premier League survival on Saturday, in turn sending Stoke City down to the Championship, as the London side came from behind to win 2-1 at the bet365 Stadium, after Shaqiri had initially given the home side the lead.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

With the Potters now confirmed to be plying their trade in the league below next term, a number of their stars are rumoured to be departing the club, and one of the most likely players to leave the Staffordshire side is Shaqiri. 


Palace are thought to be interested in the Switzerland international, but following Saturday's game the Eagles supporters are convinced that the player is a 'West Ham type signing', and that the 26-year-old will be playing at the London Stadium next season.


If West Ham are to sign Shaqiri then they would be reuniting the Swiss winger with Marko Arnautovic. The pair played together at Stoke and racked up a combined total of 26 goals and 20 assists over two seasons.

The addition of Shaqiri, to support Arnautovic and Javier Hernandez would definitely improve West Ham's struggling attack.

