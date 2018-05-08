Man City Legend Yaya Toure Jokes That He Sometimes Misses His Road on Purpose Just to See Carrington

Manchester City star Yaya Toure has affectionately revealed just how much he loves the football club by claiming that he sometimes misses his road just to go and see the developments at their training centre.



It was confirmed last week by Pep Guardiola that Toure will leave the club at the end of season after eight years , and the tributes have been flooding in for the powerhouse midfielder.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The former Barcelona player has won seven major trophies - including three Premier League titles - during his time at the Etihad, and he recently sat down to conduct his final ever interview with the club and its media team.



The Ivorian spoke on a number of topics including his contributions to winning the 2011 FA Cup, challenging rivals Manchester United and the incredible players he has shared the field with.



There was a rather sweet moment towards the end when he was asked about how much he felt the club had changed since he arrived.

He said: "A lot. Sometimes I miss my road and go to Carrington. Sometimes. Just to go to see it and to see how things have been moving. It's my pleasure, you know what I mean? Sometimes I go, I see the gate closed, I get out of the car and I watch it from afar and take some pictures.



"I like it, you know? The step forwards the club have been taking. I feel good, to be honest. I feel like I contributed to something and that's good - that's my happiness to be honest."

His answer is sure to resonate with the City fans when they hear how much the club actually means to the star, and is sure to make accepting his departure from the club all the more difficult.