Newcastle Poised to Make Goalkeeper's Loan Spell Permanent Following Impressive Run of Form

By 90Min
May 08, 2018

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has hinted that goalkeeper Martin Dubravka could become his first signing of the summer, following a successful loan spell at St. James' Park.

The Spaniard says it will be 'easy' to decide the Slovakian's future, with the club already in possession of an option to make his temporary move from Sparta Prague permanent.

Speaking after the 2-1 defeat to Watford at the weekend, Benitez said, as quoted by the Shields Gazzette: "That's an easy decision. It depends on us. He's a good keeper, and we know how important he is for our team.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

"It was a pity he was exposed too much. I don't like to praise too much the keeper, it means you have been defending all the time. I prefer to talk about the great job of the strikers scoring goals. It was the opposite."

The 29-year-old was heavily involved at Vicarage Road, making a number of key saves including one from the penalty spot from Hornets captain Troy Deeney.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Dubravka's performance kept the Magpies in the contest, though his outfield teammates were unable to rescue anything from the game, slipping to their third Premier League defeat in a row.


The loanee came in for high praise once again from Newcastle supporters after the game though, with his string of convincing showings between the sticks seemingly impressing Rafa Benitez enough to warrant making his move permanent.

Dubravka will look to impress in his final two outings of the season, as Newcastle first travel to Tottenham on Wednesday night, before ending their campaign at home to Chelsea this weekend.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)