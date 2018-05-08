Peterborough United Chairman Believes That Star Striker Jack Marriott Is 'Made for Crystal Palace'

League One Peterborough United's Jack Marriott was linked with a move to Crystal Palace in the January transfer window, and the club's chairman has revealed that he believes that the young striker would be the perfect fit for the Premier League side.

Peterborough Utd chairman Darragh MacAnthony has seemingly encouraged Palace to make a bid for his star player, as he openly replied to a fan who questioned him over the chances of Marriott making the move to London.

Mark Thompson/GettyImages

The 23-year-old striker has hit an impressive 33 goal tally for the League One side this season, and his performances this term reportedly caught the eye of the London side earlier this year.





And Palace fans are seemingly keeping tabs on Marriott, as one fan asked MacAnthony to rate the chances of the Englishman starring at Selhurst Park next season.

MacAnthony responded to the post on social media, claiming that the League One star is 'made for them', but he did admit that the move may be less likely now that the Eagles have secured Premier League football for next season.

Marriott is Made for them but now safely secure in prem which was fantastic effort cant see them buying a L1 player not matter how good he is. Most prem teams go for foreign option id imagine. Is the way it is. Good luck though. https://t.co/88OSNcOLTN — Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) May 6, 2018

With Palace playing their football in England's top division next term, MacAnthony has suggested that they would be unlikely to sign a player from a side that is two divisions below them.

However, Marriott has thrived since making the move from League Two Luton in the summer, and the striker has doubled his tally of goals from last term, including netting a brace against Championship club Aston Villa to help his side through to the fourth round of the FA Cup. And at only 23 years old, he is still starting out in the game, so who is to say he couldn't make the jump up to the Premier League.

Mark Thompson/GettyImages

Tottenham's Dele Alli made the same move in 2015. Spurs saw a young talent, gave him a chance and Alli walked straight into the starting line up in North London. Palace could miss out on a brilliant deal if MacAnthony fears to be proven right.

Palace do have a transfer history with Peterborough though, as the London club signed Dwight Gayle from the Cambridgeshire side in 2013, after initially signing the player on loan the season before. Maybe the Eagles could go down the same root with Marriott, if they are concerned at whether the player would take to life in the Premier League.

With reports claiming that Palace are ready to listen to offers for striker Christian Benteke, the club are expected to be in the market for a new star up front next season.