PHOTO: Zidane Put Rivalries Aside to Share Touching Moment With Andres Iniesta After El Clasico

Zinedine Zidane may have been left frustrated with Real Madrid's inability to overcome a 10-man Barcelona on Sunday but the Frenchman showed his class when he waited in the tunnel after the full-time whistle to show his appreciation to the departing Andres Iniesta.

Barcelona's midfield maestro called time on his 22-year association with the Catalan giants late last month and has since received an outpouring of tributes from across football as he gears up for a reported switch to Asia.

Zidane waited in the tunnel to give Iniesta a hug. Class. #Legends pic.twitter.com/XqSJNkFINE — M•A•J (@Ultra_Suristic) May 6, 2018

And despite the fierce rivalry which exists between Real Madrid and Barcelona, the Frenchman - who came up against Iniesta during his five-year spell at the Bernabeu - waited five minutes in the tunnel following the 2-2 draw to wish the 33-year-old well and share in an embrace.

The moment came after Zidane praised Iniesta in the build up to the 238th Clasico as he claimed the midfielder deserved to win the Ballon d'Or during his career.

David Ramos/GettyImages

"The two or three times that I coincided with him is charming because he is very reserved," Zidane said," via Goal.

"I like the people who show everything on the field and outside they are calmer. I only have good words towards him and admiration for his football. I wish him the best as a footballer and person. He deserved the Ballon d'Or, especially when he won the World Cup."

A touch of class showed by Zidane was then taken a step further by Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos who penned a heartfelt message to his international teammate after being gifted his match shirt following the game over the weekend.