REVEALED: What Gerard Pique Said to Rile Nacho in Tunnel at Half Time During Fiesty Clasico Clash

By 90Min
May 08, 2018

It is very rare that an Clasico goes by without so much as a hint of controversy and last Sunday's 2-2 draw at Camp Nou was no exception.

After going behind on two separate occasions, Real Madrid were able to fight back against ten-man Barcelona but were not able to end the Catalan giants' unbeaten league record.

As good as the game was, it was undermined by controversial incidents. No less than eight yellow cards were brandished, while Barcelona right-back Sergei Roberto was dismissed following a clash with Marcelo.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

The decision clearly angered Barcelona centre-back Gerrard Pique and his dismay was plain to see when he engaged in a half time squabble with Spanish teammate Nacho Fernandez.

The exchange, captured by Carrusel Deportivo, sees Pique approach his compatriot in the tunnel as the team's line up and quip: "You know we won the league even with these sh*t decisions."

Nacho, justifiably annoyed was then seen to respond by asking: "How can you complain, if they have already expelled us 17 times already?"

PAU BARRENA/GettyImages

The exchange encapsulated what was to be a feisty affair, with tensions continuing to mount in the second half. 

After the game, Los Blancos captain Sergio Ramos was also quoted to be clearly annoyed with Lionel Messi's actions during the game; particularly with regards to his treatment of referee Alejandro Gomez.

Speaking to reporters, Ramos complained: “Messi put him under a bit of pressure in the tunnel, I don’t know if there are cameras, maybe he caused him to referee in the second half in a different way"

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)