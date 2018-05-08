West Ham Board Member Resigns From Company as Takeover Speculation of London Club Grows

The potential takeover in ownership at West Ham United has reached a new level of speculation after it was confirmed that one of the club's board members, Tripp Smith, will be resigning from his current position at The Blackstone Group.

Smith, who is the director of the U.S. management firm, has a 10% share in West Ham United. According to Hitc it remains to be seen if this has any connection to American billionaire Paul Allen, who not long ago was heavily linked to potentially take over the club himself.

Warren Little/GettyImages

Allen is famous for historically co-finding Microsoft with Bill Gates and is the owner of the Seattle Seahawks of the NFL, as well as MLS team Seattle Sounders. He also owns a NBA side, the Portland Trail Blazers, and although it is just speculation, West Ham fans have been buzzing with excitement.

The possibility of a link up between Allen and Smith for a takeover at West Ham has not been ruled out yet. Smith's company, The Blackstone Group, has a history of doing business with Allen as one of its most recognised clients.

West Ham fans have shown their unhappiness with current owners David Sullivan and

David Gold this season; most notably the incidents that occurred at the London Stadium against Burnley at the beginning of the year, where fans ran on to the pitch in protest of the club's ownership.

Sullivan and Gold had to leave the stadium due to safety concerns, while fans have since called them out for selling lies about the club's ambition and the move away from Upton Park. The fans were also unhappy with the lack of spending the last few transfer windows.

Smith's indication that he will leave The Blackstone Group in the summer will be carefully monitored by the fans to see if that means a new opportunity at West Ham could be awaiting him.