David Silva Will Miss Man City Tie Against Brighton After Jetting Back to Spain for Family Reasons

Manchester City midfielder David Silva has returned to Spain after being given extra time off by manager Pep Guardiola.

The 32-year-old has flown back to his homeland on several occasions this season to spend time with his partner and their newborn son Mateo, who arrived into the world prematurely.

From Arguineguin 🇪🇸 to champions of England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🏆🏆🏆 Thank you @ManCity ! pic.twitter.com/sum1KlsffK — David Silva (@21LVA) May 7, 2018

Silva has missed several City matches to be with his family this season and the Sun report that he will also miss this weekend's game against Brighton. However, he is expected to be back in England for City's final Premier League game of the season against Southampton.

The Spaniard has played 40 times for City in all competitions this season, scoring 10 goals, but Guardiola has showed his compassionate side by allowing one of his key players to spend time with his family in Spain.

An inside source from Manchester City told the Sun: “David has gone back to Spain after asking the boss to go home.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

“He is not likely to be back for Sunday either. It will open up the chance for Yaya Touré to play. Pep wants to give him some minutes later in the game anyway, so that could happen now. The same goes for the two youngsters Phil Foden and Brahim Díaz, if the result is going City’s way.

“Those two need just two more appearances for a title medal, so expect to see them at some point.”

The latter comments are good news for Foden and Díaz, who have both impressed in various cameo roles for Man City this season and both will be looking to push for more minutes next season, whether that be in Manchester or elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Kevin de Bruyne has recently paid tribute to Yaya Touré, who will be given a fond farewell against Brighton on Wednesday. The Belgian midfielder said Touré had a big influence in the dressing room this season, despite his lack of playing time.