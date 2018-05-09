Ex-Chelsea Midfielder Tips England International for Big Money Move to Liverpool

By 90Min
May 09, 2018

Former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley has claimed that Stoke stopper Jack Butland will go to Liverpool this summer. The England international is almost certain to leave the Potters now that they've been relegated, and Liverpool are in the market for a first choice stopper.

Butland was in tears on Saturday afternoon once Stoke's relegation was confirmed, and many have speculated that it will be the last time he represents the club after five years with the Potters.

And according to Burley, his new home is likely to be on Merseyside. When discussing who could replace Petr Cech at Arsenal, Butland's name was floated around the room - but Burley has other ideas for the England star.

“Who’s signing the players at Arsenal?" Burley asked his coworkers on ESPN, via Express.

"Who’s signing the players?

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

“I think Butland might go to Liverpool. There you go.”

However, Liverpool have others plans, according to former West Ham stopper Shaka Hislop. With the future of Roma stopper Alisson currently thrust in the air, Liverpool are one of the many teams linked with the Brazilian, and Hislop claims it could come to fruition.

“I think Alisson to Liverpool, that’s what I’m going for,” Hislop said.

“I’ve put my bet elsewhere.”

One thing is almost for certain, the Reds will be in the market for a keeper this summer. Now that Simon Mignolet has been overthrown as the club's first choice stopper by Loris Karius, the Belgian is on his way out of the club, and reports claim Jurgen Klopp will make the most of it by signing a new number one.

