Iker Casillas Makes Bold Claim About Underperforming Real Madrid Ahead of CL Final Against Liverpool

Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas claims that his former side Real Madrid are the best club in the world, ahead of the Champions League final later this month.

Los Blancos are currently third in La Liga and will compete for their third UCL title in a row when they face Liverpool in Kiev on 26 May.

Casillas, who left Real Madrid to sign for Portuguese side Porto in 2015, told Cadena Ser that he wants to see his old side continue to be 'the best in the world' and thinks they can 'put the cherry on the cake' with victory against Liverpool.

"I hope Madrid wins its 13th European crown to continue being the club it is, the best in the world," he said. "It's incredible; they have an amazing squad. They eliminated PSG, Juventus... now all they have to do is to put the cherry on the cake."

The 36-year-old also admitted that he does not miss his former club, although he is 'enternally grateful' to them and continues to support the club.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

"I don't miss [Real] Madrid," he said. "These are stages that you have to go through. Madrid gave everything to me, the opportunity to win top titles and go to the national team. I will be eternally grateful to Madrid.

"I continue to be a Madrid fan and I'm enjoying [watching] this Real Madrid. When you leave and you see that they continue winning, it gives me a healthy envy but I'm also very happy for the people who are there."

With Real Madrid's city rivals Atlético have progressed to the Europa League final and Casillas wants them to win the competition to set up a bumper Super Cup final tie.

"I would like to have a European Super Cup final between Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid," Casillas added.