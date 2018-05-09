Jose Mourinho Confirms Retiring Michael Carrick Will Start Final Game of the Premier League Season

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that club captain Michael Carrick will start for the Red Devils in his last ever match before retirement. United host Watford at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon, and the midfielder will lead his teammates out for one last time.

It was back in March when Carrick announced his decision to retire at the end of the season, and the former England international will join Jose Mourinho's coaching staff as he looks to remain in the game once hanging up his boots.

However, before he can hit the beach, Carrick must lace up his boots one final time on Sunday, and Mourinho announced the decision to start the 36-year-old in his pre-match press conference ahead of their trip to West Ham on Thursday night.

"He will start the last match at Old Trafford and he will captain in front of the fans," Mourinho said on Wednesday, via BBC.

"The most important quality is to be a man and football is not full of them. Society is not full of them.

"So when you find one of them, you have to value and you have to keep."

Mourinho doesn't often come across as the most sentimental man on the planet, but with little on the line, the Portuguese boss seems happy to field a player who wouldn't be expected to start.

With a top four finish already secured (as well as a place in next season's Champions League), United only need one point from their final two matches to ensure a second place finish this season.