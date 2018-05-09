Jose Mourinho Confirms Retiring Michael Carrick Will Start Final Game of the Premier League Season

By 90Min
May 09, 2018

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that club captain Michael Carrick will start for the Red Devils in his last ever match before retirement. United host Watford at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon, and the midfielder will lead his teammates out for one last time.

It was back in March when Carrick announced his decision to retire at the end of the season, and the former England international will join Jose Mourinho's coaching staff as he looks to remain in the game once hanging up his boots.

However, before he can hit the beach, Carrick must lace up his boots one final time on Sunday, and Mourinho announced the decision to start the 36-year-old in his pre-match press conference ahead of their trip to West Ham on Thursday night.

"He will start the last match at Old Trafford and he will captain in front of the fans," Mourinho said on Wednesday, via BBC.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"The most important quality is to be a man and football is not full of them. Society is not full of them.

"So when you find one of them, you have to value and you have to keep."

Mourinho doesn't often come across as the most sentimental man on the planet, but with little on the line, the Portuguese boss seems happy to field a player who wouldn't be expected to start.

With a top four finish already secured (as well as a place in next season's Champions League), United only need one point from their final two matches to ensure a second place finish this season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)