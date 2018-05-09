Leicester 3-1 Arsenal: Fantastic Foxes Secure 1st Premier League Victory Against Gunners Since 1994

By 90Min
May 09, 2018

Second half goals from Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez earned a much-improved Leicester City a deserved win over Arsenal at the King Power Stadium on Wednesday.

The hosts took the lead early on through former Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho and should have extended their lead heading into the half time break after working Petr Čech hard in the Arsenal goal.

Former Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the equaliser with his second bite of the cherry just before the hour mark. However, Leicester replied with less than 15 minutes to play when Vardy converted his penalty after Demarai Gray was fouled by Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the box.


At the end of the second half, Riyad Mahrez shaped the ball onto his right foot, dummied inside and finished beautifully to seal all three points for Leicester.

Arsenal showed brief glimpses of danger in the opening stages, but could not create any chances as Leicester looked lazy in defence.

The Foxes sprung to life on 12 minutes when Adrien Silva played in Jamie Vardy, who replicated his famous runs in-behind of years gone by and produced a good save from Petr Čech.

From the resulting corner, Leicester took the lead when Fousseni Diabaté knocked a header down to Iheanacho, who let the ball run across his body and smashed home from close range.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Things very quickly turned from bad to worse for Leicester as Konstantinos Mavrapanos saw red for bringing down Kelechi Iheanacho, who was clean through on goal with no other defenders to beat. 

Due to the red card, Arsenal sacrificed Danny Welbeck - who was replaced by Skhodran Mustafi between good chances for Harry Maguire and Kelechi Iheanacho.

The latter was particularly impressive having stepped in to replace the injured Shinji Okazaki. He showed great energy, enthusiasm and confidence in an impressive display, particularly in the early stages of the game. 

Arsenal had a rare chance to equalise ten minutes before the break, when Leicester goalkeeper Eldin Jakupović made a good save down to his right to deny Henrikh Mkhitaryan, before stopping Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's rebound. Arsenal showed another brief glimpse of a threat despite only having ten men.

Leicester closed the half with good momentum going forward and would have been disappointed not to add to their tally before the half time whistle. The Foxes had Petr Čech working very hard throughout the first half.

Iheanacho created a glorious chance to extend their lead in stoppage time in the first half, when he won the ball in midfield and has a fantastic chance to play through Vardy. However, the Nigerian youngster tried an audacious effort from 45 yards and his reaction showed that he instantly regretted his decision.

The Gunners were lucky not to go 2-0 down just three minutes into the second half when Vardy played in Diabaté, but Mustafi recovered to clear the youngster's effort off the line.

Arsenal drew themselves level shortly afterwards as Aubameyang produced a good save from Jakupović but turned the ball in from close range to salvage an equaliser for the visitors.

The goal was the Gabon international's 22nd goal of the season across all competitions and has now started to justify his hefty price tag.

Arsenal could have gone on to score a winner when Sead Kolašinac played a raking pass to Mkhitaryan, but the Armenian fired his effort over the crossbar.

Wenger's men slowly built momentum through the second half, with some promising attacking moves, but could not create too many strong chances as they desperately searched for a winner.

The game turned on its head once again soon after, when Mkhitaryan was adjudged to have fouled Demarai Gray in the box and referee Graham Scott did not hesitate in pointing to the spot.

England striker Jamie Vardy stepped up to calmly stroke the ball into the top left corner and restore the Foxes' lead. 

Leicester were seeing the game out in style, when Riyad Mahrez sent Calum Chambers for a burger as he turned inside and fired home to ensure a much needed win after a week of speculation around Claude Puel's future.

The Foxes have picked up their first victory against Arsenal in 23 attempts and will now travel to Wembley on Sunday as they take on Tottenham Hotspur. Meanwhile, Arsenal will travel to Yorkshire as they face Huddersfield Town.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)